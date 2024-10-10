KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.50 To USD 77.62 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped USD 1.50 to settle on USD 77.62 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 79.12 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday. Globally, price of dropped by 60 cents to USD 78.58 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 33 cents to USD 73.24 pb. (end) km

