KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.50 To USD 77.62 Pb
Date
10/10/2024 3:02:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil dropped USD 1.50 to settle on USD 77.62 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 79.12 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.
Globally, price of brent crude dropped by 60 cents to USD 78.58 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 33 cents to USD 73.24 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108765040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.