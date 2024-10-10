Gulf Club Champions League: Al Arabi To Open Campaign Against Al Qadisiyah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Gulf Cup Federation yesterday announced the schedule of Gulf Club getting underway on October 22.

The will feature eight teams: Al Arabi (Qatar), Al Nasr (UAE), Al Riffa (Bahrain), Al Qadisiyah (Kuwait), Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly Sana'a (Yemen), Dhofar (Oman), and Duhok (Iraq).

Al Arabi will face Al Qadisiyah on October 23 at Al Thumama in Group B's opening match, while Al Ettifaq will host Al Riffa. In Group A, Duhok will play Al Ahly Sana'a, and Al Nasr will meet Dhofar on October 22.

Al Arabi's second-round match will be against Al Riffa on November 5, followed by a home game against Al Ettifaq on November 27. In the second leg, Al Arabi will play Al Ettifaq on December 4, visit Al Qadisiyah on February 5, and face Al Riffa in Doha on February 18.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, held from March 4 to 12, 2025, with the finals on April 8 and 15.

The champions will receive $3m, and the runner-up will earn $1m. Each participating club will receive $300,000, plus $100,000 for semi-final qualification. Teams will also get $30,000 per away match and $30,000 for each win.