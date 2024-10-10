Attack Damages Ship Off Yemen Coast: UK Maritime Agency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: A ship was struck and damaged by an "unknown projectile" in the Red Sea, a British maritime agency said on Thursday.

"The master of the vessel reports being hit by unknown projectile and the vessel has sustained damage, no fires or casualties reported," said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

The ship, which was not identified, also reported two more explosions nearby as it came under attack 70 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida, which is held by the Huthis, UKMTO said.

"The crew are reported safe. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," the agency added.