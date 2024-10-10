Qatar's Efforts For Sustainable Development Highlighted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Sydney: The State of Qatar is participating in the Global Nature Positive Summit, held in Sydney, Australia, from October 8 to 10, with a delegation headed by of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change discussed Qatar's efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as the programmes and initiatives it has launched to protect and preserve the environment, during the meeting that brought him together with the Secretariat of the“Alliance for Nature.”

He stressed that Qatar places environmental sustainability among its priorities, based on Qatar National Vision 2030, which has allocated its fourth pillar to environmental development, in a way that ensures harmony and consistency between economic and social development and environmental protection.

On the sidelines of his participation in the summit, Minister of Environment and Climate Change met with Minister for the Environment and Water of Australia H E Tanya Plibersek.

During the meeting, they discussed the joint cooperation between the two sides that contribute to achieving sustainable development, combating climate change, and adapting to its effects. His Excellency also met with a number of senior international officials, those interested in environmental issues and climate change, and representatives of some participating governments and international organizations.