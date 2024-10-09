Vocational Training Centres Achieve 90% Graduate Employment Rate - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Khaled Bakkar said that the employment rate for graduates from the Kingdom's vocational training centres has reached 90 per cent.

During a field visit to the Jordanian German Centre of Excellence for Automotive Maintenance in Qweismeh and the Marka Institute for Males, Bakkar stressed the importance of increasing trainee numbers at these facilities, adding that the corporation is a "house of expertise for qualifying properly skilled and trained workers."

Bakkar highlighted that the VTC's strategic plan for 2022-2025 includes the establishment of specialised institutes focused on essential professional and technical skills, underscoring the need to complete these initiatives to enhance employment opportunities for graduates.

Bakkar also said that plans were underway to create distinguished training centres in the northern and southern regions of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

VTC Director General Ahmed Gharaibeh reiterated the corporation's commitment to developing the vocational training system to align with the needs of both local and international labour markets.

Gharaibeh also said that the Qweismeh-based centre is currently training 479 young men and women and has joined the European Training Network (ETF).

The director general noted that the centre is implementing a project focused on training youth in electric and hybrid vehicle technologies, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in addition to a project aimed at providing youth with skills for the agricultural sector, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Gharaibeh also noted that Marka Institute, which trains 462 beneficiaries, is currently organising a course in leather industries and developing new programmes in 3D printing and virtual reality laboratories, with a focus on fields such as hybrid vehicles, welding, air conditioning and refrigeration.