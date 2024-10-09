Claritytts, Amadeus, And Mitra Travel Collaborate To Create A Travel Platform For Non-IATA Travel Agencies In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Joining forces to create opportunities, boosting booking efficiency and driving growth.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amadeus has partnered with Mitra , a premier travel agency in Malaysia, and ClarityTTS , a travel SaaS provider, to become the official travel partner in developing a new digital travel for non-IATA travel agencies.This tripartite partnership aims to enhance the travel booking experience for non-IATA (International Air Association) agents in Malaysia through the development of a state-of-the-art booking platform designed by ClarityTTS.The new platform will help Malaysia-based agents drive operational efficiency by enabling access to both air and non-air content from a single interface. Backed by Amadeus technology, the platform will offer non-IATA agencies real-time access to travel content with a seamless end-to-end workflow. This will increase the agencies' retailing capabilities, allowing clients to create hassle-free travel arrangements. Other features include real-time availability and pricing, integrated payment solutions, and enhanced customer support from Mitra.This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Malaysian travel industry, ensuring that smaller, independent agents have access to the same sophisticated booking tools and competitive rates traditionally available only to IATA-accredited agents.“We recognize the vital role that non-IATA agents play, and this partnership will allow us to better support them with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive environment,” says Dr. Fazil, CEO of Mitra Travel Agency.“As a technology provider, our goal is to drive innovation and streamline processes for the travel industry,” says Hock Soon Tan, Vice President of Sales and Operations at ClarityTTS.“We are proud to be developing a platform that not only meets the needs of Mitra and non-IATA agents but also sets a new standard for travel booking solutions in the region.”The platform's capabilities are backed by Amadeus' technology, which includes Selling Platform Connect, NDCX, and Amadeus Web Services. This ensures the platform is robust, reliable, and scalable to meet the evolving needs of the travel industry. This partnership with Mitra and ClarityTTS highlights Amadeus's strategic vision to support and elevate non-IATA agents, enhancing their competitiveness and operational efficiency.“By leveraging ClarityTTS's technological expertise and Mitra's extensive market knowledge, we are empowering non-IATA agents to compete more effectively in the marketplace,” said Andy Michaels Lim, Vice President of Travel Sellers, Malaysia, Amadeus.

