Ohio Homeowner Harnesses Solar Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mike Fanelli is a solar homeowner from Dayton, Ohio. His system does more than just power his house, it powers his cars too.

- Mike FanelliWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Fanelli is a solar homeowner from Dayton, Ohio. His system does more than just power his house, it powers his cars too. For Mike, solar offered a way to align his use with his environmental values.“We own two electric cars. One of them is a plug-in hybrid and the other one is completely electric. I wanted to try to have enough panels to charge those vehicles so that we would basically be running on sun power,” he said.Mike connected with Solar United Neighbors' Miami Valley Co-op in 2023 with the initial goal of helping his church go solar. When the congregation decided to sell their building and those plans fell through, it opened the door for him to pursue solar himself.The opportunity to save on the cost of installation through the co-op's bulk purchase discount, and a 30% federal tax credit helped make his electrification goals a reality.“It definitely was icing on the cake. So, basically, my $12,000 panels are actually only going to cost me about $9,000. So that's pretty reasonable, and it's going to help pay off the panels in a shorter period of time.”The group's installer, Ohio Power Solutions (OPS), mounted a 5-kilowatt system on Mike's roof in June 2024.“The installer took the mystery and the complication out of it for me and made it really simple. And they were really good to work with,” he said.“[They] were just really pleasant and courteous beyond imagination almost. They asked lots of questions to make sure that I understood what they were going to do and that I got everything I needed.”The system OPS installed is producing about 75 percent of Mike's energy needs. In the first month of operation his energy bill was $50 cheaper than the previous year.By pairing his electric vehicles with a solar array Mike is now drawing upon renewable energy at home and on the go-a source of great satisfaction.“I'm happy to have the panels just to be able to say that my cars run on electrons ... I'm very proud to say that.”Solar United Neighbors is a national non-profit organization dedicated to creating a clean, equitable, and resilient energy system that benefits everyone.If you'd like to learn more about going solar download SUN's Go Solar guide or contact SUN's Solar Help Desk.

Janelle Darst

Solar United Neighbors

+1 3192312435

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.