Minister Of Communications Inaugurates Space Radio Monitoring Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Communications and Information HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai inaugurated Thursday Qatar's Space Monitoring Center (SRMC), marking a strategic step towards enhancing Qatar's ability to manage and regulate space frequencies.

A number of Their Excellencies Ministers of Communications and Post from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries attended the inauguration ceremony, on the sidelines of their participation in the 28th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Posts and Telecommunications and 8th Meeting of the GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee. The event also brought together senior officials from the State of Qatar and abroad, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The Communications Regulatory Authority's (CRA) SRMC demonstrates Qatar's commitment to bolstering its satellite communications infrastructure and maintaining an interference-free spectrum.

Space radio is a means of communication that relies on frequencies used between ground stations and satellites. It is employed in downlinks (from space to Earth) or uplinks (from Earth to space).

With the launch of the SRMC, CRA is the first regulatory body globally to integrate Mobile Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Geolocation tool, which enables the tracking of mobile VSAT terminals. This system represents a modern regulatory tool to ensure compliance and eliminate interference in satellite operations. The SRMC's monitoring capabilities extend to both terrestrial and space transmissions, which contributes significantly to enhancing Qatar's role in global space communications.

President of the CRA, Eng. Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani said, "the launch of the SRMC marks a significant milestone in Qatar's commitment to advancing space radio spectrum management. As one of only 16 centers globally and the second in the region, the SRMC is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to monitor and regulate satellite communications. This enhancement greatly strengthens Qatar's ability to manage its space radio spectrum effectively. The SRMC's role is pivotal across various sectors, including telecommunications and satellite-based services, ensuring seamless and secure communications."

"This development not only reflects our dedication to maintaining robust satellite communication networks but also supports innovation and economic growth. It is a key step in aligning with CRA Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, reinforcing our commitment to technological advancement and strategic progress," he added.

The SRMC includes antenna farm, mobile monitoring station, and drone spectrum monitoring system. These technologies significantly enhance CRA's ability to identify and resolve interference issues, ensuring stable and uninterrupted satellite communication and raising Qatar's position in the field of global satellite communications.

Strategically located in Markhiyat Al Darb area, the SRMC covers 20,000 square meters and includes an advanced control center, mobile monitoring station and drone monitoring unit, all of which work as an integrated system that supports satellite communications in the State of Qatar in a safe and uninterrupted manner.