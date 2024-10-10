Several Killed In Hurricane Milton Sweeping Florida

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several people were killed, homes were destroyed, and more than two million homes were without power in the US state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton.

"We are not going to get into how many, but I can tell you its more than one person who has lost their life that we already recovered," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told CNN, adding that hundreds of homes were "completely totaled" by tornadoes across the county.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane's wind speed reached 193 km/h, as it made landfall as a Category 3 storm, making it one of the most dangerous hurricanes the region has recently faced, along with heavy rains and dangerously high tides.

The NHC expected Hurricane Milton to move from the Gulf Coast of Florida across the state towards the Atlantic Ocean, with severe destruction occurring offshore.

The hurricane caused severe storm surges in parts of Florida, with water levels rising rapidly, causing massive flooding.

US authorities have called on millions of residents to evacuate their homes, adding that there have been reports of traffic jams and fuel shortages.

Hurricane Milton arrived just two weeks after the devastating Hurricane Helene hit Florida and other southeastern states, leaving extensive destruction and casualties.

