Panama Registers More Dengue, Detects New Genotype In Bocas Del Toro

The Ministry of Health (Minsa), through the Department of Epidemiology, has reported that up to epidemiological week N°39, 21,599 cumulative cases of dengue have been registered throughout the country. The Panama Metro region leads with 6,107 cases, followed by Colón with 2,721 and Panama West with 2,158.

The report details that other affected areas include San Miguelito (1,850 cases), North Panama (1,759), East Panama (1,452), Bocas del Toro (1,425) and Chiriquí (1,367). In addition, eight cases have been reported in foreigners.

So far in 2024, dengue has caused 1,982 hospitalizations, with 53% of these cases concentrated in the regions of Panama Metro (533), Panama West (268) and Colón (259). As of week 39, 41 deaths have been confirmed due to the disease, with Colón being the most affected region with 12 deaths, followed by the Metropolitan Region with eight deaths and Chiriquí with five.

The national fatality rate stands at 0.19%, according to the epidemiological report, while 48% of the cases are concentrated in 20 districts, among which Las Garzas, 24 de Diciembre, Chepo, Veracruz and Chilibre stand out.

An important finding of the report is the detection of the Cosmopolitan genotype of the DENV-2 serotype in the Bocas del Toro region, as confirmed by the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies (ICGES). This variant was identified in samples collected during epidemiological weeks 35 and 36.

Dengue is a serious disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, whose symptoms include fever, headache, general malaise and muscle pain. The Ministry of Health has reinforced its call to the population to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in their homes and prevent the spread of dengue, zika and chikungunya.

Authorities are urging residents across the country to actively participate in preventive measures in order to avoid further infections and deaths related to these diseases.

