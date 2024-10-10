UN Force Says Two Peacekeepers Wounded In Lebanon
Date
10/10/2024
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Thursday two of its members were wounded when its positions came under fire in the country's south, where Israel and Hezbollah are fighting.
"Three positions were hit by fire and two peacekeepers were injured," a UNIFIL spokeswoman said, after Lebanon's official National News Agency said a watchtower of the peacekeeping force was hit in the Ras Naqura area.
