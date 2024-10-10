Saudi Crown Prince Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi and Prime Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud met Wednesday with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, the latest regional developments and the efforts made towards them.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah had previously met with his Iranian counterpart to discuss the latest developments in the region and the efforts made towards them, in addition to bilateral relations between the two countries and means to enhance them.

