Saudi Crown Prince Meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Date
10/10/2024 2:04:42 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud met Wednesday with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, the latest regional developments and the efforts made towards them.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah had previously met with his Iranian counterpart to discuss the latest developments in the region and the efforts made towards them, in addition to bilateral relations between the two countries and means to enhance them.
MENAFN10102024000067011011ID1108767459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.