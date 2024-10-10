176 Journalists Martyred Since Start Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of journalists martyred in Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression on Oct. 7 last year has risen to 176 journalists.

Medical sources in Gaza said Wednesday that a photojournalist working for Al Aqsa TV was martyred and two others were injured, bringing the number of journalist martyrs to 176 since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza in October last year.

The forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 42,010 and the injury of 97,720 others, most of whom were children and women, as thousands of missing persons were still under the rubble.

