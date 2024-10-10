Qatar Hosts Two GCC Health Ministers Meetings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar hosted on Thursday the 10th Meeting of the GCC Ministers Committee and the 87th Meeting of the Health Ministers Council of the GCC, both chaired by the of Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari.

In her speech at the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari said: "Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, may God protect them, and place the utmost priority on the health of their people. Guided by their wise leadership, we are working diligently to continuously strengthen our healthcare systems to make them more resilient and sustainable, while enhancing our cooperation in the health sector to meet the aspirations of our citizens."

Her Excellency added, "In light of the many health challenges we face, strengthening our cooperation at the GCC level, as well as regionally and internationally, is critical for improving efficiency and strengthening health security."

Her Excellency further remarked, "Despite the significant achievements our countries have made in healthcare, it is through continued joint efforts, the constant development of health services and technologies, and the nurturing of a skilled health workforce that we can ensure a healthier future for our citizens."

Her Excellency stressed the importance of the topics being discussed at the meeting, which aim to build on achievements and strengthen cooperation in healthcare. Her Excellency added, "One of these topics is the Healthy Cities initiative, a global programme launched by the World Health Organization, which seeks to place health at the top of the social and political agenda for cities. We are proud of the distinction our GCC countries have achieved in this regard, and we are honoured that Qatar is the first country in the world to have all its municipalities receive the title of Healthy City."

Her Excellency further added, "Another key topic is the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005), which aim to strengthen the prevention of communicable diseases and promote international cooperation in health, along with advancing the committee's action plan and training programs."

HE Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Chairman of the current session of the Supreme Council and the government and people of the State of Qatar for hosting Their Excellencies at the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, and for the facilities and support provided by Qatar in ensuring the success of the GGCs work. His Excellency also extended his gratitude for the continued support and attention given to joint Gulf efforts by His Highness and by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries.

HE the Secretary-General of the GCC also reaffirmed that Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Council countries firmly believe that the health sector is key to achieving societal health development, as healthcare represents a strategic investment for the Council countries. In 2022, the number of hospital beds in GCC countries exceeded 121,000, while the number of doctors surpassed 224,000. Additionally, the number of pharmacists across the Council countries rose to over 69,000, and more than 400,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in other Council countries during 2023.

His Excellency highlighted during his speech that the directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries consistently emphasize the importance of continuous and diligent efforts to advance the GCC's progress, capitalizing on achievements to serve the member states, their peoples, and their well-being. He also highlighted the focus on achieving greater coordination, integration, and connectivity among the GCC countries. Praising the prestigious standing the GCC countries have attained regionally and internationally across all sectors.

"Our countries are now on par with many others globally, ranking among the highest in numerous areas, particularly in key indicators, such as the increase in the number of doctors, hospital beds, pharmaceutical advancements, and unified health sector standards," His Excellency added.

HE the Secretary-General also emphasized that the efforts of the GCC countries in this sector are a fundamental component among many others, through which they have attained this prestigious standing both regionally and internationally. The GCC countries have also become a key destination for numerous nations and regional organizations seeking to establish strategic partnerships.

Meanwhile, during the 87th Meeting of the Health Ministers Council of the GCC, HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari stressed the importance of the meeting and the topics being discussed, expressing her hope that the outcomes will contribute to achieving a healthier future for all residents of GCC countries.

In turn, HE Director General of the GCC Health Council Suleiman bin Saleh Al Dakhil addressed the meeting by saying: "Joint Gulf cooperation in the health sector has long been a model to be emulated, and by the grace of God, numerous achievements have been made that have benefited the region. Today's meeting of GCC Health Ministers aims to further support the continuation of this cooperation, achieve our desired goals, and strengthen healthcare services to meet the expectations and aspirations of the Gulf people."

For her part, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy delivered a speech highlighting the challenging times the region is facing. She spoke of the intertwined crises placing pressure on healthcare systems, ranging from the situation in Gaza, which has extended to Lebanon, to the civil war in Sudan, as well as outbreaks of cholera, dengue, and the ongoing challenge of eradicating polio.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy praised the role of the GCC, stating that it remains a beacon of stability and wise leadership. Adding, "Amid geopolitical shifts and regional fragility, your role is now more critical than ever."

Dr. Hanan Balkhy further acknowledged the effective role of GCC countries and their leadership, saying: "You have made significant and essential contributions as both members and presidents of the Executive Board and the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization in recent years. Your contributions have shaped key decisions on important health issues such as antimicrobial resistance, health and sports, and infection prevention. We look forward to continuing to shape and support these crucial discussions in the years to come."

The meetings resulted in several significant decisions and outcomes, including the approval of the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Plan and the GCC Public Health Information Strategy. These initiatives aim to enhance cooperation among GCC countries to better prepare for and address health challenges in the region, while also strengthening the GCC's role regionally and internationally in the health sector, particularly in health surveillance at entry points to bolster health security.

Additionally, several decisions were approved regarding other council programs, such as the Gulf Unified Procurement Program, pharmaceutical registration, and the expansion of the electronic pharmaceutical bulletin. Efforts will also be made to update the strategic plan to align with the transformation in healthcare, with a focus on digital health. Furthermore, a Health Martyrs Day was approved, to be observed on the 2nd of March each year, in honor of healthcare workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.