(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeDan Surgical Innovations, (TSI), a global leader in surgical access systems specializing in spine, neuro, orthopedic, and cardiothoracic surgery, has announced the launch of the Phantom ML3TM MIS Lumbar Surgical Access System. This innovative solution provides a simple, reproducible workflow for various transforaminal lumbar procedures. The Phantom ML3 system was featured at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in September.

Phantom ML3 leverages a lightweight, hand-held retractor frame and minimal components, providing an efficient solution to streamline access to the facet joint and disc space, enabling surgeons to focus on the patient rather than their retractor. With applications in facetectomies, decompressions, discectomies, and TLIFs, the system promotes a versatile solution, accommodating varying patient anatomies.

"Our team is excited to introduce the Phantom ML3, which reflects our commitment to advancing surgical access technologies," said Danny Fishman, TSI Group President. "This system offers surgeons a simplified approach for transforaminal procedures, while hospitals can benefit from the versatility it provides across multiple lumbar approaches."

Phantom ML3 allows hospitals and surgical teams to maximize resources by offering easy conversion of the system for use in both lateral and transforaminal lumbar approaches. By leveraging components from TSI's existing Phantom XL3TM portfolio, the system promotes hospital capital acquisition savings.



About TSI

TeDan Surgical Innovations (TSI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced surgical access systems for spine, neuro, orthopedic, and cardiothoracic procedures. Known for its innovation and quality, TSI is recognized by leading industry professionals, teaching institutions, and thought leaders worldwide. The company's founders bring over 75 years of combined experience, driving initiatives that foster clinical success and business growth. Phantom ML3 and XL3 are Trademarks of TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc.

For more information:



Media Contact:

[email protected]

/ +1 713-554-1331

SOURCE TeDan Surgical Innovations

