Rwandan health authorities to deploy Marburg vaccine under examination as 12 die

(MENAFN) Rwandan authorities are set to commence a vaccine study targeting the Marburg hemorrhagic fever, which has claimed the lives of 12 individuals amid an ongoing outbreak. This initiative comes as part of Rwanda's efforts to curb the virus's spread, which has raised significant public health concerns. The country received a shipment of 700 doses of a vaccine under trial from the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute on Saturday. The initial phase of the study will focus on health workers, emergency responders, and individuals who have had direct contact with confirmed Marburg cases, as indicated by the Health Ministry.



Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana confirmed during a press briefing on Sunday that the Rwanda Biomedical Centre has thoroughly reviewed the vaccine shipment, marking an important step in the fight against Marburg. Currently, there are no authorized vaccines or treatments available for the disease, which is similar to Ebola in its transmission and effects. The Marburg virus is believed to be zoonotic, originating in fruit bats and spreading among humans through close contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces, such as bed sheets. Without timely treatment, the disease has a high fatality rate, affecting up to 88 percent of those infected.



The Sabin Vaccine Institute has stated that it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre to provide investigational doses for the study. This partnership is crucial for advancing research into potential vaccine options against Marburg, as health officials work diligently to contain the current outbreak. According to recent data, Rwanda has reported 46 confirmed cases of the virus, with 29 patients currently in isolation. In addition, health authorities have traced at least 400 individuals who have come into contact with confirmed cases, underscoring the urgency of the situation.



Rwanda officially declared the Marburg outbreak on September 27, with reports of six fatalities emerging shortly thereafter. Authorities noted that the initial cases were identified among patients within health facilities, although the exact source of the outbreak remains unconfirmed. Symptoms of Marburg include fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and, in severe instances, death resulting from significant blood loss. As the Rwandan government mobilizes resources for the vaccine study, the focus remains on protecting public health and mitigating the impact of this deadly virus.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108752353