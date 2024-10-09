Bahrain Aims For 100 New Air Routes By 2026, Following Global Aviation Conference

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANAMA, Oct 10 (NNN-BNA) – Bahrain plans to expand its air connectivity to 100 new destinations by 2026, a senior official revealed, following the conclusion of Routes World 2024, a key event in the global sector.

The 29th edition of the summit, held in Bahrain, facilitated more than 9,000 meetings between airline and airport representatives, and attracted over 2,300 delegates from 230 and 530 airports worldwide.

Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, underscored the importance of the event, in positioning Bahrain as a hub for strategic partnerships and innovation in aviation.“We are committed to driving the continued growth of this crucial sector,” he said.

Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, highlighted the conference's role in shaping the future of global aviation and enhancing air connectivity.

Bahrain's Minister of Tourism, Fatima Al Sairafi, highlighted Gulf Air's newly-launched routes to Shanghai and Guangzhou, as a key move to tap into China's expanding outbound tourism market. Gulf Air is the national carrier of Bahrain and plays a central role in the country's aviation strategy.

She emphasised that, these routes would boost transit traffic through Bahrain, and align with the country's Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, aimed at strengthening links between tourism and aviation.– NNN-BNA