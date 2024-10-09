ECI Thanks MHA, Security Forces For J&K Elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar commended the exemplary role played by coordinated efforts of security forces with election officials which resulted in minimal re-polls & near zero instances of violence in last Lok Sabha polls.

“Assembly witnessed a massive meticulous deployment of forces. EC salutes Commitment of forces in maintaining peace & working hand in hand with election officials for a peaceful & intimidation free environment for voters in

regions with a history of violence & insurgency,” Kumar said.

