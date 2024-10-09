ECI Thanks MHA, Security Forces For J&K Elections
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday expressed its gratitude to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officers, security forces and the Indian Airforce officers for their contribution towards peaceful Assembly polls in J&K held after a decade.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar commended the exemplary role played by coordinated efforts of security forces with election officials which resulted in minimal re-polls & near zero instances of violence in last Lok Sabha polls.
“Assembly elections witnessed a massive meticulous deployment of forces. EC salutes Commitment of forces in maintaining peace & working hand in hand with election officials for a peaceful & intimidation free environment for voters in
regions with a history of violence & insurgency,” Kumar said.
