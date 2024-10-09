Russian Commanders May Be Left Without Drone Broadcasts Due To Discord Messenger Ban - Media
10/9/2024 9:08:52 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia blocked the Discord messenger, its army began to have problems broadcasting images from combat drones.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Deutsche Welle .
“The authors of Russian pro-war channels and Russian“military” criticized the blocking of the messenger. They drew attention to the fact that Discord is used by Russian troops in Ukraine for combat management, and noted that now some command posts and headquarters may be left without broadcasting from drones ,” the report says.
It is noted that currently“there is no alternative to the Discord messenger”.
The Russian TV channel RTVI cites a significant number of similar reports from Russian z-bloggers and“military officers”.
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Roskomnadzor blocked the Discord messenger in Russia due to“violation of Russian legislation”.
