Fatah, Hamas Hold Talks In Cairo To Address Palestinian Issues Israel's Military Killed 41,965 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 10 (NNN-MENA) – Representatives from the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), began talks in Cairo, yesterday, aimed at addressing internal issues in Palestine, high-ranking officials told Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV.

The discussions are expected to focus on the administration of crossings into Gaza and sectors such as health, relief, social development, and education.

Delegates from both factions arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, to negotiate the administration of the Gaza Strip.

An informed source said that, the Hamas delegation is led by Khalil Al-Hayya, the group's deputy chief in Gaza, and Hossam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau.

The Egyptian-sponsored talks, aim to bridge differences between the two factions, regarding the governance of the Gaza Strip and the Rafah Crossing.

The conflict in Gaza began following a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.

In response, Israel's military operations in Gaza have led to a reported 41,965 Palestinian deaths and 97,590 injuries, according to the latest figures released by the health authorities in Gaza on Tuesday.– NNN-MENA

