Iraq Blasts Israel For Threats To Sayyed Sistani

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baghdad- Iraq has condemned Israel for threats to Grand Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. Israeli 14 recently leaked an image revealing what it described as“Israel's target list” of prominent regional leaders.

Among those listed was Iraq's highest religious authority, Sayyed al-Sistani, who was marked as a legitimate target. The leak has raised serious concerns, further highlighting the escalating tensions in the region and the potential targeting of influential figures by Israel.

The Iraqi President's office has issued condemnation of Israeli for targeting Iraq's highest religious authority.

Iraq's Head of the Islamic Scholars Association, Sheikh Khaled Al-Mulla, has condemned the threats made by the Israel against prominent religious figures, including Najaf-based Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, stating that these actions confirm that Israel is waging a religious war against Muslims.

Pan Arab news channel Al Mayadeen , reported Sheikh Al-Mulla emphasizing that Israel is attempting to frame the ongoing war as being directed against a specific sect, but he believes it will ultimately fail in this endeavour.

He criticized the Israeli threats against Sayyed al-Sistani, asserting that they aim to expand the scope of the war to distract from its losses and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon .

Sheikh also pointed out that the Israel government was courting criminal gangs, like ISIS, which Sayyed al-Sistani has previously called to fight against.

Sheikh Al-Mulla referenced a previous warning from Sayyed Khamenei regarding Israel's attempts to incite discord among Muslims, stating that the scholars possess significant wisdom to counter these threats.

Commenting on this issue, the Iraqi government stated that both the government and the people of Iraq have made every effort to prevent the escalation of war, but the Israeli entity and its government have only exacerbated the situation.

It called on the United Nations to reject any actions that insult the sentiments of Muslims and target influential global figures deserving of respect.

ADVERTISEMENT



Meanwhile the Iraqi Presidency reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the right of its people to self-determination. It emphasized that Iraq is intensifying efforts to halt the aggression against both Palestine and Lebanon.

Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's highest religious authority, has played a pivotal leadership role during some of the country's most critical moments. His influence has been evident through his firm stances during the US occupation , the rise of ISIS , and its control over large areas of Iraq. Sayyed Al-Sistani has consistently supported the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance, while advocating for the rights and well-being of the region's people, cementing his position as a key figure in shaping both Iraq's domestic and regional policies.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani has lately issued a directive calling on Iraqis to host forcibly displaced Lebanese people amid the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression. Iraqis responded swiftly, following his guidance, and have opened their homes and resources to thousands of Lebanese refugees now being hosted free of charge across Iraq.

ADVERTISEMENT