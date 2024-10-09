Lubinets Proposes To Increase Criminal Liability For Arson Of Military Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has initiated legislative changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine that will strengthen protection against arson on the cars of military personnel and their families.

The ombudsman reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“From the information contained in open sources, I found out that law enforcement agencies have recorded 266 cases of arson attacks on the cars of military personnel and volunteers since the beginning of the year. In total, about 300 cars were damaged in different regions of Ukraine. I believe that attacks on military personnel are not only an attack on the health and property of an individual, but also on the order of government, the fundamental principles of the existence of any state, especially during martial law,” Lubinets said.

He sent an initiative letter to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with proposed legislative changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

“I proposed the introduction of a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family in connection with the performance of his official duty,” the ombudsman said.

He is convinced that the proposed changes“are very important from the point of view of social justice and the need for enhanced protection by the criminal law of servicemen who, in times of war, defending our independence, give our state and the people of Ukraine the most valuable thing - their lives and health.”

