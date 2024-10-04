BPI Launches Sports Transformation Offering

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - With the sports grappling with issues from heightened scrutiny to burgeoning opportunity, Bully Pulpit International has formalized a sports transformation practice to assist clients navigate the changing business.



The offering will be built with help from new senior advisors Mark Patricof and Terrence Burns, who will work with BPI's leadership team. Patricof is CEO of his eponymous private equity firm dedicated to supporting athletes. Burns has spent 30 years in Olympic marketing including eight successful Olympic, and Asian Games bids.



“As the type and source of pressures on the sports industry evolve, leaders need a different kind of partner to help them navigate a new and broadening set of stakeholders,” said

BPI president Andrew Bleeker.

“Our approach

is designed to support teams, leagues, owners, athletes, sponsors, investors, and media as they navigate everything from moments of crisis to brand positioning to leadership transitions.”



In announcing the launch, BPI said the creation of the offering was precipitated by heightened interest and activity in sports including increased government watch, new economic activities for athletes and social and business pressures across the business.



BPI is formalizing the service after years of working with sports organizations including the NFL, NCAA, PGA TOUR, Formula 1 and notable athletes.















