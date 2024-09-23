At Sewa Pakhwada Event, Buddhist Leaders Thank PM Modi For Developing Buddha Circuit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Prominent Buddhist monks, religious leaders and a delegation of Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) led by convener and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu performed Vipasana meditation at the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

The event was organised as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' that is observed every year to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Narendra Modi.

Prominent Buddhist monks and religious leaders performed a prayer for“The sound and longevity of PM Modi and success in all his endeavours”.

The Buddhist priests along with RS MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also took part in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign.

On the occasion, the Buddhist leaders expressed gratitude to PM Modi for propagating the teachings and ideologies of Lord Buddha not just in India but in the entire world and said that the unparallel initiatives taken under Modi government for the preservation of Buddhist culture, values system and heritage in the last 10 years have raised the stature of Buddhism world over today.

They also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for fulfilling the long-pending demand of the community, by declaring Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

Hailing PM Modi for the developmental works done for the empowerment of the Buddhist community in the last 10 years, the Buddhist religious leaders said that no other Prime Minister in the history of India understood the aspirations of the Buddhist community, as has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi not only shares a special and strong bond with the Buddhist community, but he has embodied the real essence of Lord Buddha's teaching and adopted the Buddhist way of living. Following the path shown by Lord Buddha, PM Modi practiced detachment, renounced family life and worked relentlessly and selflessly to serve the Nation,” an official statement said.

"India gave the world Buddha, not Yuddh message, at the United Nations," members of the Buddhist community said.

Satnam Singh Sandhu emphasised that Buddhism is the greatest spiritual gift that India has given to the world, which has influenced humanity since its inception.

"Over the past decade, Prime Minister Modi has actively advocated the teachings of Lord Buddha worldwide. Additionally, PM Modi has taken significant initiatives for the welfare of the Buddhist community and taken several initiatives to preserve the cultural heritage, literature, and religious values of Buddhism. PM Modi-led government has taken steps to establish Bodh Gaya as the spiritual capital, development of the Buddhist circuit in India and Nepal, building an India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini with India's cooperation, and reopened the ancient Nalanda University for Buddhist studies," Sandhu said.

Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) said that PM Modi spread teachings of Buddhism world over with his message at the United Nations that 'India gave the world Buddha, not Yuddh'. We feel proud about it.

"As a Buddhist, I can say that no Prime Minister has highlighted Buddhism to the level, PM Modi has done. Of all the Prime Ministers till now, PM Modi has very eloquently presented the Buddhist heritage of India to the global community," he said.

Bhikkhu Bodhanand Thero said: "PM Modi is our beloved leader who has sincerely worked for this country and the minority community. PM Modi gave a valuable gift by making Buddha Circuit, which promoted Buddhism all over the world. Today, people from all over the world can visit the places associated with Lord Buddha through this circuit and I thank PM Modi for this circuit. Today, the proof of peace in the country is being given by the government and the entire credit for this goes to PM Modi."

Bhikkhu Sangh Mumbai President, Bhadant Shantiratan said: "The 15-day Sewa Pakhwada program dedicated to the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great effort to bring his life and work to the people.

"Today, the Buddhist youth of the country are doing better and getting better education. Buddha's teachings are being preached through today's conference and many such programs are being conducted under PM Modi's direction and should be conducted because it is promoting Buddhism and peace in the country," he said.

Sachin Umakant Gokade said that PM Modi has made extra effort in promoting Buddhism, something not done in previous regimes.

"PM Modi has given U-T status to Ladakh and it has been brought under the Central government. This effort of PM Modi will increase the number of tourists there and this will increase the income of the Buddhist community living there. The youth of the entire country are seeing PM Modi that he is traveling the world and he is giving the message of universal brotherhood," he said.