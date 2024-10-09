Goodtimes Is Back With Get The Look Season 5 With A Special Shaadi Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 Oct 2024: This wedding season, leave all your vanity worries to us! Whether you're the bride, her bestie, or part of the bridal squad, get ready to step into the spotlight with makeovers that are nothing short of magical. Dive into the most stylish guide that promises to transform a special day into the most breath-taking celebration of love and beauty.



GET THE LOOK is a highly acclaimed makeover series, dedicated to empowering individuals in their quest for the ultimate fashion transformations. As the longest-running fashion makeover show on Indian television, we've made it our mission to bring high-fashion to everyone and turn dreams into reality with style and flair! With exclusive tips from the industry's top experts and grooming gurus spilling insider secrets, plus endless inspiration, we're here to ensure you dazzle on the big day and beyond!



This season, we're thrilled to bring you a special Shaadi Edition in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics India, where wedding dreams come to life. Hosted by Tarini Manchanda with stunning makeovers by Sonic Sarwate, Global Senior-Artist at MAC Cosmetics, creating personalized, breath-taking looks that reflect each woman's unique story, leaving them feeling radiant, confident, and ready to shine! Completing the look with a final touch of opulence, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas bring in their bespoke jewellery, adding timeless luxury that perfects each ensemble.



The show will also features a line-up of renowned fashion designers, including Arpita Mehta, Varun Bahl, Gauri & Nainika, Jayanti Reddy, Rimple & Harpreet, Seema Gujral, Payal Singhal, Ridhi Mehra, Ritika Mirchandani, and Mahima Mahajan, who will style the girls in their dream outfits, perfectly matching their vision and personal style.



It's time to Get The Look this wedding season! The show premiered on 5th October and you can catch it every Saturday at 9 PM exclusively on GOODTiMES. Catch the repeats on Monday 7:30PM & Wednesday 6:30PM (Tata Play - 762, Airtel - 410, Jio TV+, Samsung TV - 1375



Arati Singh, Chief Executive Officer, GOODTiMES said,“Fashion is an ever-evolving expression of personal style, and we are thrilled to bring back one of our most popular fashion-makeover shows, Get the Look, for its 5th season! This year, we've combined our love for weddings with makeovers, to make sure that you and your entire girl squad are ready to sparkle and shine, whether you're the bride or the bridesmaid, because who doesn't want to #BeShaadiReady? With our incredible partner MAC Cosmetics, and a dream team of top-notch stylists and designers, each episode is packed with stunning makeovers, from daring to glamorous, tailored to showcase everyone's individuality. Get ready for 10 episodes bursting with fashion, fun, and fabulous transformations! Stay tuned to GOODTiMES as we keep bringing you fresh, exciting, and entertaining content – because we believe in making every day an adventure!”



Speaking about the association, Karen Thompson, Brand Director, MAC Cosmetics India said,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Get the Look for this special Shaadi Edition, where we bring bridal dreams to life with the transformative power of makeup. At MAC, artistry is at the core of everything we do, and this partnership allows us to showcase how our high-performance products and techniques empower brides feel their most confident and beautiful on their big day. Working alongside Sonic Sarwate, our Global Senior Artist, and an array of leading designers, we're excited to create personalized, unforgettable looks that reflect each bride's unique story and style.”





