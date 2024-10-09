Grand Finale Of BIGO's Most Talented Showcases Best Of Global Livestreamers Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - Livestreaming Bigo Live brings Season 3 of its talent show, BIGO's Most Talented, to its thrilling conclusion, with the grand finale set for October 16 in Los Angeles. This innovative virtual talent shows merges the competitive spirit of traditional reality TV with the immediacy and interactivity of live streaming by using engagement as a criteria, unique from other competitions in the market. BIGO's Most Talented brings together creators from regions across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.





The competition spans categories including Music, Dance, Beauty, and Special Talent, and will feature a panel of celebrity judges such as media personality Perez Hilton , singer and reality television personality Aubrey O'Day , and singer-songwriter Lyrica Anderson . Notable creators from the US and Canada –include 'SmileyOfficial' and 'MJ' in Beauty, 'DancerBoo2' and 'MrFinnesin' in Dance, 'NinjaJannine' and 'RoyalRoyce' in Music.



"I'm thrilled to be part of BIGO's Most Talented and witness firsthand the incredible creativity and passion of creators worldwide," said Aubrey O'Day. "This competition unifies creators and allows them to connect with and reach audiences they otherwise wouldn't be able to connect with. I can't wait to see who will rise to the top this season."Livestreaming is one of the most engaging types of content on social media, with 37% of consumers finding it the most captivating (Sprout Social ). What sets Season 3 of BIGO's Most Talented apart from other competitions is its innovative judging metric. Unlike traditional formats, this competition leverages engagement metric as a central criterion for evaluation. Contestants will not only be judged by the celebrity panel, but by users at home, who will have opportunities to vote on their favorite performance in-app by purchasing virtual gifts via the Voting Box on the livestream.Participants are thus assessed not only on their talent but also on their ability to captivate and connect with their live audience, allowing audiences to participate in the show's outcome. By driving real-time community engagement, livestream watch hours, and gifts received, contestants have an opportunity to interact directly with the audience, boosting their chances of securing a top spot in the finale."At Bigo Live, we strive to continually enhance our user experience," said Eric Kim, North America's Senior Operations Director. "Season 3 of BIGO's Most Talented exemplifies this commitment by integrating audience participation – a key component of livestreaming – into our search for BIGO's Most Talented creator. We are thrilled to be creating a talent show that is unique as the livestreaming experience. It is inspiring to see how this approach highlights the performers' skills and celebrates their ability to connect with viewers."Bigo Live serves as a monetization launch pad for creators across the globe, amplifying and connecting diverse voices with worldwide audiences. The platform's commitment to positive social impact is evident in its support of communities including LGBTQ+, African Americans, Hispanic and Latinos and the everyday emerging individual creators who deserve celebration and the spotlight.In fueling the creator economy, Bigo Live empowers creators to succeed on a global scale. Season 3 of BIGO's Most Talented not only showcases individual talents but also highlights the far-reaching influence of Bigo Live's robust community, with participants spanning the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria and more.The Grand Final of Season 3 of BIGO's Most Talented will broadcast live on Bigo Live's USA and Global accounts. The top contestants will showcase their talents before the panel of celebrity judges and a specially selected studio audience. To join the excitement and watch the performances live, download the Bigo Live app from the App Store or Google Play or Microsoft App Store and tune in to the livestream.The Season 3 winner will be awarded Cash Considerations and Virtual Currency, along with the Ultra Streaming Gift Box, which includes streaming-forward equipment like the latest iPhone 16, AirPods Pro Max, a streaming mic, and a BIGO Ring Light. All top 10 contestants will receive trophies, limited edition merchandise, and substantial in-app cash rewards.