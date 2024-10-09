Safety Council Of Southwest Louisiana Becomes HASC Louisiana, Expanding Safety And Workforce Solutions For The Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SULPHUR, La., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana (SCSWLA) is proud to announce its evolution into the and Safety Council (HASC) Louisiana, reinforcing its commitment to the community while building on its strong legacy. With this transformation, HASC Louisiana will provide world-class safety training, occupational health services, and screening services, significantly benefiting the local Louisiana region.

HASC Louisiana offers world-class safety training, occupational health, and screening services in Southwest Louisiana.

Drew Ashcraft, Vice Chairperson of HASC Board of Directors, Russell Klinegardner, President & CEO of HASC, Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana and Julie Morris, Chairperson of Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana Board of Directors execute a business combination, establishing HASC Louisiana located outside of Lake Charles in Sulphur, Louisiana.

By combining over 70 years of history in Southwest Louisiana with HASC's industry-leading expertise, HASC Louisiana is poised to deliver unmatched services to the local community. This milestone represents a significant advancement in the organization's journey to provide even greater value to its members, contractors, and industry stakeholders.

As part of this transition, Sarita Scheufens, who has led the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana as President and CEO, is named President of HASC Louisiana. Sarita emphasized, "I am thrilled to continue leading our organization into this exciting new chapter as HASC Louisiana. The transition allows us to bring increased operational efficiency, cutting-edge technologies, and introduce occupational health services to our region. By building on the strong foundation we've established, we are better positioned than ever to meet the needs of industry and ensure a safer, healthier future for the workforce. I look forward to carrying on our tradition excellence while embracing the opportunities ahead."

HASC Louisiana is positioned to better serve the region's growing industrial demands by providing innovative solutions including Safety Essentials® with added services of board-certified occupational health, employment screening, LEADTM leadership training, and advanced online technology. The organization will continue to strengthen its collaboration with regional industry leaders and community stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of safety and operational excellence are maintained.

Russell Klinegardner, President & CEO of HASC, stated, "HASC Louisiana celebrates a key achievement in our growth, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that address the evolving demands of industries nationwide. This business combination creates a unique opportunity for both organizations to align our efforts, allowing us to drive innovative, industry-leading solutions."

HASC Louisiana will continue delivering premier safety and workforce solutions, now with enhanced capabilities that reflect the evolving needs of Louisiana's industrial community.

For more information on HASC Louisiana's services and programs, contact [email protected]

About HASC

The Health and Safety Council® (HASC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit association and has proudly served Industry for over 34 years as a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, including training, occupational health, screening and technology. Since its inception in 1990, HASC has delivered over 20 million units of training and occupational health services to over 1.5 million unique individuals. In addition to a 38-acre headquarters campus along the Houston, TX, ship channel, HASC has multiple campuses, satellite locations and online services, providing reciprocity nationwide.

SOURCE Health and Safety Council Louisiana

