Three Scientists From Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Shine Among Stanford University's Top 2% Global Researchers For 2024

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune , proudly announces that three of its esteemed scientists-Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Professor of Community Medicine, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, Senior Scientist and Dr. Sachin Atre, Research Consultant and Adjunct Faculty-have been recognized among the Top 2% Scientists in the World, as per Stanford University's prestigious 2024 global rankings. This remarkable recognition highlights the institution's commitment to world-class research and its contributions to global health.





Dr. Amitav Banerjee has a distinguished research career spanning over four decades. His substantial body of work encompasses critical investigations into epidemics, including typhoid, hepatitis, respiratory infections and pneumonia. Many of these pivotal studies were conducted during his tenure with the Indian Armed Forces. Dr. Banerjee's research excellence in epidemiology, especially in the fields of tribal malaria and viral hepatitis, has earned him prestigious awards and recognition. His groundbreaking work on research methodology, population studies and sampling methodologies has garnered maximum citations. Notably, from 2000 to 2004, Dr. Banerjee led the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team at the Indian Armed Forces. After voluntarily transitioning from the armed forces in 2005, he assumed the role of a professor at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College. Presently, he serves as the editor of the International Medical Journal of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. He is working as Professor Emeritus at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Pune & Editor in Chief of Medical Journal Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth & Academic Editor of PLOS ONE.





Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Amitav Banerjee said,“Successful research demands patience, dedication and perseverance. The true measure of research excellence lies in the recognition and citation of one's work by fellow scholars. I consider myself fortunate to have served as an epidemiologist, which provided me with exceptional opportunities to investigate and combat outbreaks.”





Among the notable figures recognized in the Stanford list is the accomplished young scientist, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, who holds a Ph.D. from the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Dr. Sarika's research endeavours are primarily concentrated on public health and traditional medicine. She is mentored by Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, also a senior scientist featured on the Standford list. The majority of her highly cited work stems from her diligent contributions to the public healthcare system, focusing on the assessment of disease burdens and estimates of disease risk factors. Her work delves into identifying populations at risk of diseases and their geographical distribution, historical alterations and future predictions. Dr. Sarika is currently engaged in two significant research projects. One pertains to the effect of 'Government of India's Common Yoga Protocol on brain functions in adults,' and the other explores the potential health benefits of nasal oil instillation. Additionally, Dr. Sarika is currently serving as a fellow on the Lancet Citizens Commission to Reimagine India's Health System.





Dr. Sarika , said,“Meaningful research that addresses societal challenges and promotes well-being requires a 'gift of diverse perspectives.' The dominance of Euro-Western knowledge systems, with their limited scope and disconnection from nature, has contributed to global crises that threaten planetary health. It is encouraging to see that India is increasingly supporting transdisciplinary research that embraces its rich indigenous knowledge systems. This offers great hope for groundbreaking research to emerge from India."





Dr. Sachin Atre, a medical anthropologist with over two decades of research experience in public health, has also earned a place in the esteemed Stanford list. Dr. Atre received his Ph.D. from the University of Pune and was honored with the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Postdoc Fellowship at Harvard Medical School in the USA. His significant contributions span research on tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis, as well as nutrition, diabetes, leprosy and access to medicines. He serves as an invited reviewer for The Lancet and Lancet group of journals and holds the role of an academic editor for PLOS Global Public Health. He has worked for World Health Organization (WHO), as a technical consultant for Global TB Program. Dr. Atre has an impressive portfolio with 76 publications, accumulating over 35,000 citations in SCOPUS.





Upon receiving recognition in the Stanford list, Dr. Sachin Atre expressed, "Public health research requires a deep commitment to both scientific integrity and the well-being of the community. It is essential that our work remains honest and transparent, with the ultimate goal of improving the health and welfare of those we serve. This recognition is a testament to the importance of keeping the community's welfare at the center of all research efforts."





Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasure of Dr.

D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune remarked,“This incredible recognition is a significant milestone not just for the individual scientists but for the entire Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College community. It reflects the research excellence, perseverance and dedication that our faculty bring to the forefront every day. Being featured in Stanford's top 2% list of scientists further validates the world-class research ecosystem we have built over the years. This achievement puts us on the global map and strengthens our commitment to nurturing an environment of academic and scientific excellence. We will continue to support and inspire our faculty to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to solving the pressing challenges of global health. We are immensely proud of our scientists for bringing such honor to the institution."



Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre , expressed his pride in the institution's accomplishment, stating, "This achievement is a testament to the robust research culture we have fostered at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre. Our institution has always prioritized innovation, academic excellence and the pursuit of knowledge that addresses global health challenges. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating an environment where cutting-edge research thrives and it reaffirms our position as a leader in medical education and research. We are immensely proud of our scientists and the role they play in shaping the future of healthcare.”





About Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

Dr. D. Y.

Patil

Medical

College, Hospital &Research Center, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based

medical

expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 11th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).







medical .

Facebook: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

