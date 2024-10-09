Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Launches Rebrand Featuring New Name, New Look, New Packaging

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , the revolutionary dietary supplement dedicated to stopping the negative effects of alcohol before they start, is undergoing a rebrand, including a new name: Sure Shot. The company partnered with Amalgam for the rebrand initiative. A full-service agency known with a proven track record of growing brands, Amalgam is supporting Sure Shot's focus on defining, refining and expressing a distinctive position in it market. According to the announcement, the rebrand is inspired by comic-book-like art that embodies the product's powerful and transformative functionality and includes a fresh new look and a newly improved product taste; in addition, the product is now available in four-ounce bottles and on-the-go powder stick packs.

“We could not be more pleased to introduce the new and improved Sure Shot look to the world,” said Sure Shot CEO Jarret Boon in the press release.“This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the company as we embrace a bold identity that communicates our powerful innovation and revolutionary solution to the masses. Our rebrand isn't just about aesthetic; it represents the evolution of the brand, which has seen exponential growth in its first year, and our commitment to where we see Sure Shot in the future.”

About Sure Shot Inc.

Sure Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company dedicated to the promotion of responsible drinking, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at sureshot and Amazon. The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

