New Drama HAZARD Starring Alex Roe And Sosie Bacon Premieres At This Month's Woodstock Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hazard directed by Eddie Mensore

Hazard premieres at the 2024 Woodstock Festival

Still from Hazard with stars Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon

Still from Hazard with stars Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon

- Daniel Abelow, Woodstock Film FestivalNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HAZARD , the highly anticipated new film set in a small Appalachian mining town ripped apart by the opioid epidemic, will receive its world premiere at the prestigious Woodstock Film Festival .Screenings are scheduled for Friday, October 18th, at the Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock and Saturday, October 19th, at Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre 1 in Saugerties, NY.Writer-director Eddie Mensore will attend both screenings alongside star Alex Roe (Billy The Kid, Rings, Forever My Girl, Siren), co-star Dave Davis (The Vigil, The Big Short, Logan, The Walking Dead), Director of Photography Matt Boyd and composer Mauricio Yazigi.HAZARD also stars Sosie Bacon, the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick (Smile, Mare of Eastown, Narcos: Mexico, 13 Reasons Why, Scream). Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul, Westworld, Third Watch) and Kevin Sizemore (The Staircase, NCIS, Woodlawn) round out the cast.HAZARD will debut in theaters in the U.S. on January 10th, 2025, with premieres throughout opioid-affected areas in Appalachia, followed by its release in Canada, the U.K., and other territories.Hazard centers on Will (Roe), a reluctant rural drug dealer who is faced with the daunting task of saving his opioid-addled father, and the mother of his young son (played by Bacon), all while battling his own crippling addiction.Mensore wrote, directed, and produced the film, with Roe and Bacon also serving as producers. Theatrical bookings for Hazard are being managed by RBL Films ( ).The film and its companion soundtrack feature original Appalachian Americana and roots music by artists including Ben Sollee, GRLwood, Jonathan Glen Wood, James Lindsey, Luke Powers and, Jaxon Lee Swain. The Hazard soundtrack will be released by Kentucky-based sonaBLAST! Records and executive produced by Gill Holland. In addition to the official soundtrack, the film features music from Nicholas Jamerson, Sundy Best, John R. Miller and Arlo McKinley.Mensore previously wrote and directed the feature Mine 9, an award-winning thriller that concluded a successful theater run in late 2019. Perhaps due to its intense claustrophobic feel, Mine 9 found a sizeable audience on streaming platforms like Netflix, and Showtime in 2020 during the height of the COVID lockdown. The dark action thriller focused on a rugged team of trapped coal miners fighting to survive a deadly roof collapse before their oxygen ran out in a high-stakes race against time.See the trailer for HAZARD here: trailerFor reviewer screener requests or to request an interview with one of the film's principals, please contact

Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.