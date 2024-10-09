Bolivia Tightens Border Control With Peru To Combat Food Smuggling

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's has decided to take strong action against food smuggling along its border with Peru. President Luis Arce has ordered the military to secure the frontier, aiming to keep essential goods within the country.



This move comes as Bolivia grapples with economic challenges, including high food prices and shortages. The government has noticed a trend they call "ant smuggling."



Small-scale traders have been taking advantage of Bolivia's subsidized production costs to sell goods abroad at higher prices. This practice has been ongoing for several months, driven by the desire for better profits and access to US dollars.



President Arce explained that Bolivia's food production is currently strong. However, neighboring countries are exploiting the low costs of Bolivian goods.



He emphasized that diesel fuel subsidies in Bolivia lead to lower agricultural production costs, making their products attractive for smuggling.







Jorge Silva, the Deputy Minister for Consumer Rights, provided more details about the situation. He reported that staple foods like rice, flour, sugar, and various meats are being smuggled into Peru.

Economic Struggles in Bolivia

This illegal trade is particularly active in the border region of Desaguadero. The smuggling has had a noticeable impact on Bolivia 's domestic market.



In major cities like La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz, food prices have increased significantly. Some items have seen price hikes of up to one US dollar, putting strain on family budgets.



Silva pointed out that the price difference between Bolivia and Peru is driving this daily increase in food costs. The situation is further complicated by climate issues in South America.



President Arce noted that these challenges have reduced the region's food production capacity. Bolivia's economic troubles extend beyond food prices.



Since early 2023, the country has faced a shortage of US dollars. This year has also seen worsening fuel scarcity, affecting major cities due to import difficulties.



By strengthening border control, the Bolivian government hopes to keep essential goods within the country. This measure aims to stabilize domestic prices and ensure food security for Bolivian citizens during these challenging economic times.

