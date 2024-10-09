'Diddy And Jay Z Are Monsters': Beyoncé, Husband Get Rare Apology From Piers Morgan Over Jaguar Wright's On-Air Claim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan issued a rare, on-air apology to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for broadcasting false allegations levelled by American Jaguar Wright against the couple on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Wright claimed on the show last week that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were similar to Sean“Diddy” Combs, saying they have“hundreds of with stories about what they've experienced.”

| Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mother slams 'narrative of lies' amid mounting sex abuse row

Several reports claim that while discussing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest on the show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Wright said: "For four years I've been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters ."



In another part of the show, Wright alleged that Jay-Z was "worse than Diddy". According to Mirror, she claimed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé had hundreds of victims. Wright reportedly said they have “hundreds of victims with stories about what they've experienced.

| Did Trump attend Sean Combs' freak-off parties? Dancer who accused Diddy says... Rare apology

In his apology, Morgan said, "Jaguar Wright made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during their interview. As I said at the time, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. He was quoted by Mirror as saying, "They have now responded. Their lawyers contacted us to say those claims were totally false, and have no basis in fact."

Morgan also revealed that the allegations in the interview were edited. "We've therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we take lightly on a show called Uncensored," the broadcaster added. A revised version of the interview can now be viewed on Piers Morgan's Uncensored YouTube channel.

| Sean 'Diddy' case: Old clip of rapper silencing 16YO Bieber on TV goes viral Beyonce and Jay Z's lawyers send legal notice

Following the statement, the legal team for Jay-Z and Beyoncé sent a notice to Morgan, prompting him to label the comments as "totally false" and issue a direct apology.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' is facing trials for sex trafficking, racketeering, and several other allegations of sexual assault. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation in September. 'Diddy' denied the allegation.

| Man who attended Sean 'Diddy' Combs' party as 6-year-old recalls experience

More than 100 alleged victims are to sue rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and others for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, a US lawyer announced Tuesday.

"This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue," Texas-based Tony Buzbee said. "We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior."