Laars® Heating Systems Brings Innovative Commercial Solutions To ASPE Convention And Expo 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top designer and to share product information and wealth of experience and expertise at the ultimate event for plumbing engineers, designers, specifiers, and contractors

ROCHESTER, N.H.

, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars ® Heating Systems , a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters, will highlight its commitment to innovation and efficiency at the ASPE and 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 18-23.

The ASPE Convention and Expo is the ultimate where plumbing engineers, designers, specifiers, and contractors converge to explore cutting-edge innovations in the field.

"The Laars® team is committed to helping professionals in this field continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs and expectations of their customers," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars ® . "The ASPE Convention and Expo is one of the biggest and best industry events every year. We're looking forward to sharing insights, experience and expertise with other professionals and affirming our dedication to the hard-working men and women leading plumbing into the future."

Representatives from Laars® will be at booth 501 during the event to meet with attendees and discuss the following products:





Laars E-ThermTM

Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater: The Laars E-ThermTM

Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater is Built To Be The Best®, with a wide range of applications, including warm or cold climates and indoor or outdoor heat pump installation. Plug and play design makes the full system solution convenient and easy to maintain.

Laars PlateTM

Semi-Instantaneous Double Wall Plate Heater:

The Laars PlateTM

packaged system is ready to handle specs with unique water heating needs that traditional volume water heaters can't meet. With high efficiency, unmatched temperature control, high domestic water output, flexibility and a small footprint, the Semi-instantaneous Double Wall Plate Water Heater is suitable for a wide range of commercial and industrial environments.

MagnaTherm® HTD:

The MagnaTherm HTD delivers up to 96% efficiency, 20:1 turndown, Tru Trac® O2 trim technology and Laars Linc® control – all in one package.

OmniTherm®:

OmniTherm, the new measure for installation flexibility, stands in a performance class of its own for replacement applications or new installations. NeoTherm® XTR: The all-new Laars NeoTherm® XTR boiler and volume water heater delivers powerful performance and rugged reliability.

For more information about Laars ®

Heating Systems, visit .

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars ® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars ® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit .



