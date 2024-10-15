Official campaigning for parliamentary election in Japan starts

(MENAFN) Official campaigning for Japan's parliamentary election, scheduled for October 27, kicked off on Tuesday, with newly appointed Prime Shigeru Ishiba seeking to gain public support for his policies and reforms in the wake of a funds scandal that has plagued the ruling party. The election will fill the 465 seats in the Lower House, with more than 1,300 candidates expected to participate before registration closes later on Tuesday. Ishiba called for the snap election shortly after taking office on October 1, aiming to solidify his government’s mandate.



In a customary move for leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in recent years, Ishiba launched his campaign in Fukushima, reaffirming his commitment to the region's recovery following the devastating 2011 nuclear disaster. His decision to call an early election has drawn criticism, with detractors arguing that it emphasizes electoral gains over substantive policy discussions and limits the opportunity for meaningful debate on critical issues facing the country. By seeking a new mandate, Ishiba aims to secure a majority in the Lower House while the atmosphere is still favorable, before public sentiment shifts in response to ongoing issues.



A majority for the ruling coalition, which includes the LDP and its junior partner Komeito, would require 233 seats. Before the dissolution of the previous parliament, the coalition held 288 seats, with the LDP commanding 256 of those. In contrast, the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), which briefly held power from 2009 to 2012, views the public's discontent over the LDP’s funds scandal as a rare opportunity to appeal to conservative swing voters. Under the leadership of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the CDPJ is shifting its stance toward the center to attract a broader electorate.



Despite the opposition's efforts, political analysts observe that Japan's opposition parties remain too fragmented to effectively challenge the LDP's dominance, which has persisted largely uninterrupted in postwar Japan. While a recent Kyodo News survey indicated a decline in public support for Ishiba’s new government—from over 50 percent to 42 percent—the LDP continues to be favored among voters compared to other political parties. The situation reflects ongoing complexities within Japan's political landscape, where the ruling party's grip on power is challenged but not easily disrupted.

