Visit Qatar Becomes Sponsor Of World Padel Championships

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Padel Federation (QPF) has announced the signing of a new partnership with Visit Qatar, which will sponsor the upcoming Qatar World Padel Championships, scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 2.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the federation by Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton and Padel Federation Secretary General Tareq Zainal and on behalf of Visit Qatar by Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi, Visit Qatar CEO.

During the signing ceremony, Zainal expressed his happiness at signing the partnership with Visit Qatar, emphasising that this collaboration will help promote this major global event and attract more attention to it, thereby enhancing the development of sports tourism in Qatar.

He noted that this sponsorship reflects Visit Qatar's continuous efforts to support local and international sporting events hosted by Qatar, given its outstanding organisational capabilities and world-class infrastructure. He also expressed his hope that this partnership will extend to other areas of cooperation in the future.

Al Mawlawi stated,“We are delighted to partner with the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Badminton, and Padel Federation as a golden sponsor of the Padel World Championship, as part of our commitment to supporting sports.”

He added,“Qatar's hosting of the championship for the second time confirms the nation's capabilities, resources, and legacy, as well as its ability to organize major international tournaments. Such championships contribute to overall tourism growth, and we are close to achieving our goal of welcoming 6 million visitors after hosting 4 million in 2023.”

He concluded,“We hope the championship delivers the desired success and that visitors enjoy their time during the event, making it a memorable experience for everyone.”

This will be the second time the championship is held in Qatar, with the first being in 2021, which was a great success.

The World Padel Championship is the most prominent event on the International Padel Federation's calendar, featuring separate categories for men and women.

This new edition, held at Khalifa International Complex, will see the participation of 16 national teams in each category. The total prize pool for the championship is €500,000, distributed equally between the men's and women's categories and among all the finalist teams.