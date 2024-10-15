عربي


Cabinet Holds First Provincial Meeting In Karak

10/15/2024 4:40:37 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Cabinet will convene its inaugural provincial meeting on Tuesday in the southern Governorate of Karak.
Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan previously announced during the first Cabinet session following the formation of the government that the Council of Ministers will hold monthly sessions in different provinces
In addition to these monthly meetings, the Prime Minister will conduct weekly field visits to various regions across the Kingdom.

Jordan News Agency

