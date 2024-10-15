Q Developments Unveils New Project In New Zayed

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Q Developments announced the launch of its first project in west Cairo, Q Hills located in New Zayed City, on 24 feddans directly on the Dabaa axis, minutes away from Zayed City and Sphinx International Airport, west of Cairo.

Ahmed Thabet, CEO of Q Developments, said that work had already begun on the project's land preparation before its units were offered for sale, announcing that the project is being offered at an unprecedented price, as usual, with payment plans up to eight years. The project will be fully delivered within three years.

Q Developments CEO highlighted that the company managed to control costs by securing land at competitive prices with flexible payment plans, relying on self-financing without banks, using their in-house construction arm, starting construction early to mitigate inflation risks, and owning factories to manage project materials and costs efficiently.

Q Developments integrates several elements, most notably design, services, and raw materials, through its sister companies, Jumeirah Egypt for Trade and Contracting, EG Capital, Q Asset Management, Q Tourism and Investment, and Q Art House, to provide the ideal real estate product.

The company is developing the Q-North project, which is located in North Coast, on 100 feddans, in Sidi Abdel Rahman, at kilometre mark 136 on the Alexandria – Matrouh Road, opposite Marassi Aqua Water Park.

Q North's design was planned so that 80% of the project's units will be low rise having only two stories, while the remaining 20% will have three floors. In addition to, Crystal Lagoons on an area of 18,000 sqm of swimmable lagoons, which are visible to all units and ready for swimming, with internal beaches extending 8,000 meters long, this is in addition to 21 swimming pools.

Q-North also includes a commercial mall on the North Coast, consisting of 7 buildings in addition to administrative offices, on an area of 34,650 sqm, with a facade of 700 meters directly on the highway, and a parking area with a capacity of 500 cars. In addition to the Novotel Sidi Abdel Rahman Hotel, on an area of four and a half feddans, with a capacity of 240 rooms, and services that include a swimming pool with an area of 600 meters.

Design consultant Mohamed Hafez head of Hafez Consultants explained that Q Hills is designed to create a peaceful community, featuring three main sectors. The first sector includes residential units ranging from 80-150 sqm with services and underground garages. The second sector offers villas, twin houses, and townhouses, varying from 195 to 500 sqm. The final sector comprises a commercial and service area with shops, restaurants, cafes, a hypermarket, administrative offices, pharmacies, and medical services, ensuring all necessary amenities for residents.



