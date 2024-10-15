Moderate Autumn Weather Set To Prevail Across Kingdom On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 15 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan are forecast to be slightly above seasonal averages on Tuesday, with moderate autumn weather expected in most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm conditions, while scattered clouds will appear at varying altitudes.A slight chance of light, localized rain showers is expected over parts of southern Jordan during the afternoon. Winds will generally blow from the northeast to the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming gusty.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that similar weather patterns will continue into Wednesday. Most areas will see moderate autumn weather, with relatively warm temperatures expected again in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will remain present at multiple altitudes, and light showers may occur over limited areas in the southern regions during the late afternoon. Winds will maintain a moderate pace from the northeast to the northwest, with occasional increases in speed, particularly in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.On Thursday, a significant temperature decrease is anticipated as a cooler air mass moves over the region. Temperatures are expected to align more closely with seasonal norms, resulting in mild autumn weather across much of the country. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience moderate warmth. Low-altitude clouds will be present, and winds are expected to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally gusting.Looking ahead to Friday, the Kingdom will see a continuation of mild autumn weather in most regions, with moderate conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover will be variable, and northwesterly winds are expected to be moderate, with occasional gusts.Today, high and low temperatures are forecasted to range between 31 C and 18 C in eastern Amman, 29 C and 17 C in western Amman, 28 C and 16 C in the northern highlands, 27 C and 15 C in the Sharah highlands, 35 C and 23 C at the Dead Sea, and 36 C and 23 C in Aqaba.