Lumière Festival Returns To Vancouver, November 7-10, 2024

A four-day community celebration of light, art, and performances throughout Downtown Vancouver

- Ana ValineVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lumière Festival, Vancouver's premier celebration of light, art, and community, announces its return for the upcoming winter season, from November 7 to 10, 2024. The popular annual festival promises to be an immersive experience with dazzling light installations and live performances throughout downtown Vancouver.This year's Lumière Festival is exclusively curated by Ana Valine – a local writer, director, and filmmaker. Highlights include a vibrant mix of artists from Europe, US, and Canada. Confirmed new locations this year include: Coal Harbour, featuring art installation Borealis, an immersive light and sound art piece by Swiss artist Dan Acher; and Translucens, a holographic projection on a curtain of water with an accompanying soundtrack, by Finnish artist Niko Tiainen.“Art has the power to inspire, uplift, and bring people together-it reflects our community's creativity and shared values and forms part of Vancouver's cultural identity,” says Valine.“Lumière aims to transform the city's urban landscape into a radiant canvas of light, redefining November as the start of the winter season with inspiration and connection.”The festival will open with a spectacular event on Thursday, November 7, at šxwƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), featuring dynamic performances by Ember Arts, Elektric Collective, and other exciting talents.Valine further shared her excitement for the upcoming festival, "Lumière 2024 will offer fresh perspectives on light and community. I'm thrilled to build on previous years' successes and present new works that inspire and connect our community."Featured Festival LocationsThe 2024 Lumière Festival will showcase installations across some of Vancouver's most iconic locations:Harbour Green (1199 W Cordova Street)Vancouver Art Gallery (On šxwƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square: North Plaza)Lot 19 (855 West Hastings Street)Gastown Gateway (356 Water Street)Maple Tree SquareHelmcken Plaza (338 Helmcken Street)Bill Curtis Square (1198 Mainland Street)Jim Deva Plaza (1200 Bute Street)1800 Davie Plaza (1800 Davie Street)West End Community CentreRobson Street (1087-1091 Robson Street)In addition, Lumière Festival will also feature Parasol at Bentall Centre, Canopy at the VAG South Plaza and Dichroic Vancouver at 980 Howe Street (Manulife tower).For more information, please visit .-30-About Lumière FestivalFounded in 2014, Lumière Festival Vancouver Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming winter through light, art, music, and dance. The free annual festival enriches public spaces by fostering community engagement and cultural experiences, breaking down barriers and connecting people across generations and cultures.Lumière 2023 was a huge success, with 30 unique light-based artworks and projections illuminating 11 public spaces in downtown Vancouver. The event attracted 70,000 attendees, who enjoyed performances by 116 multidisciplinary artists, including seven international artists from France, Poland, and the U.S. The festival also hosted a diverse array of performers, from fire dancers to Indigenous multigenerational dance groups.Building on this momentum, Lumière 2024 promises to return bigger and brighter from November 7 to 10, with an incredible lineup of new installations, performances, and interactive experiences, lighting up Vancouver for four unforgettable nights.---Media Contact:Shelley HayashiBoard President, Lumière Festival Vancouver Society...

