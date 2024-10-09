Hazardco Launches In The UK, Bringing A Simple, Guided Health & Safety System To Builders

(MENAFN- Pressat) September 2024 – London, UK: HazardCo, a leading digital and safety system, is poised to help UK builders streamline their health and safety processes. Already trusted by over 10,000 businesses and 150,000 users, HazardCo provides straightforward guidance designed to simplify health and safety for builders of all sizes.

UK-Specific Solution

With years of experience and proven success across New Zealand and Australia, HazardCo is excited to bring its expertise to the UK. The system launching in the UK has been specially tailored by local health and safety experts to meet the needs of British builders. Backed by a dedicated UK-based team, HazardCo is ready to provide local support and ensure members get the most from the system.

“At HazardCo, our goal is to help builders focus on what matters – ensuring everyone goes home safely at the end of the day,” said Iain Dixon, CEO at HazardCo.“We've seen first-hand how a simple, guided system can make all the difference, and we're excited to bring this approach to the UK.”

Partnering with the UK Federation of Master Builders

HazardCo has proudly partnered with the UK Federation of Master Builders (FMB) to help educate builders on best practices for health and safety, and how simple and effective a digital health and safety system can be.

As part of its commitment to raising health and safety standards, HazardCo is sponsoring a FMB webinar series focused on the new Building Safety Act. The Building Safety Act, which has come into force throughout 2024, represents a significant overhaul of existing legislation, placing greater responsibility on builders and developers to construct, manage, and maintain properties to higher standards. With a growing focus on safety and quality, builders are now paying closer attention to their health and safety obligations-and HazardCo is here to guide them.

A Timely Solution for UK Builders

The construction industry is rapidly embracing digital tools to streamline project management, both on-site and in the office. As builders across the UK transition to using more software to manage their operations, HazardCo offers the ideal solution to meet their health and safety needs. With a clear, easy-to-use system, builders can feel confident in their compliance, protect their workforce, and focus on delivering high-quality projects.

“We're excited to be working with builders across the UK, helping them simplify their health and safety processes. We understand the unique challenges builders face and are here to take the guesswork out of health and safety. Our system is designed to make the entire process straightforward and ensure that builders stay compliant and protect their teams,” said Sam Eden, Business Development Manager for the UK.