Collection Faceted By Viktor Palnychenko Wins Bronze In A' Furniture Design Awards

Collection Faceted

Innovative Spruce Wood Furniture Collection Recognized for Its Fresh Design and Eco-Friendly Production

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced that Collection Faceted by Viktor Palnychenko has been honored with the Bronze A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Collection Faceted, which showcases the unique beauty and potential of spruce wood in contemporary furniture.Collection Faceted's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award is significant for both the designer and the industry as a whole. This award celebrates designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and provide practical benefits to users. By earning this accolade, Collection Faceted demonstrates its relevance and value within the competitive furniture market, offering a fresh perspective on traditional materials and techniques.What sets Collection Faceted apart is its innovative use of identical spruce cants, which provide both stability and visual appeal. The faceted design elegantly exposes the exceptional texture of the wood, inviting users to touch and experience the furniture in a tactile manner. By combining traditional woodcraft methods with eco-friendly technologies and the skills of local masters, Collection Faceted achieves a harmonious balance between contemporary design and sustainable production.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Viktor Palnychenko and his team to continue exploring innovative ways to showcase the beauty and potential of local materials. This recognition may inspire future projects that further push the boundaries of furniture design while remaining rooted in the traditions and craftsmanship of Tirol, Austria. Collection Faceted's success highlights the importance of combining regional resources, optimized production, and contemporary design to create furniture that resonates with modern consumers.Interested parties may learn more at:About Viktor PalnychenkoViktor Palnychenko is an Austrian designer based in Tirol, where the unique landscapes, authentic architecture, and traditional woodcraft serve as powerful inspirations for his work. Palnychenko-design studio aims to combine traditional approaches, optimized processing, local materials, and contemporary design to create elegant furniture products. By taking a fresh look at the traditional spruce wood of Tirol, Palnychenko brings out its unique features and potential in innovative designs that integrate eco-friendly technologies and the skills of local masters.About Palnychenko-DesignPalnychenko-Design develops furniture designs for prospective sales, collaborating with local workshops and experts to provide a modern look for traditional furniture objects. The studio strives to involve eco-friendly processing, innovative technologies, and renewable natural materials in its creations. By combining these elements, Palnychenko-Design aims to showcase the beauty and potential of traditional materials in contemporary furniture design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable furniture designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Awarded designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through their innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across various industries and countries. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating, entrants gain international exposure and recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of creativity, innovation, and societal benefit. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

