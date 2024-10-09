Turkey Advocates For Return Of Occupied Territories To Ukraine Erdoğan's Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, emphasizing on all platforms that the return of occupied territories, including Crimea, is a requirement of international law.

This was discussed in a meeting between Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Head of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, currently visiting Turkey, and Yalçın Topçu, Chief Advisor to President Erdoğan.

“Turkey, which supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, also consistently advocates on every for the return of occupied territories, including Crimea, as mandated by international law. Turkey is committed to ending the ongoing occupation and war in Ukraine, as well as in Gaza and Lebanon, actively contributing to regional and global peace for the future of all humanity,” stated Yalçın Topçu.

Nariman Dzhelyal spoke about the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea, describing persecutions, human rights violations, and crimes against Crimean Tatars on the peninsula. This is Dzhelyal's first visit to Turkey since his release from Russian captivity.

“Raids and detentions occur constantly. Those detained are sentenced to long prison terms under inhumane conditions... There have been cases of political prisoners over 60 years of age appearing in court in poor health,” Dzhelyal shared.

Participants expressed hope that Turkey, particularly through President Erdoğan, will assist in freeing Crimean Tatars, who are held in Russian captivity on fabricated charges, as well as other Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

“Beyond freeing political prisoners, we are also speaking about our POWs and civilians, who endure brutal conditions for defending their homeland and standing by their beliefs. Coordinated efforts by both the state and civil society are crucial here. In Ukraine, civic organizations do a tremendous amount to protect citizens' rights,” said Denys Zolotariov, Counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey.

Representatives from the ZMINA Human Rights Center also attended the meeting.

As reported earlier, Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Head of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, has committed to joining the efforts for the release of all Ukrainian prisoners, particularly his fellow Crimean Tatars.