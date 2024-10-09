Bassam Freiha Art Foundation Announces Four New Exhibitions Open To The Public

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Najjat Makki, Untitled, 2016. Courtesy of UAE of Culture

Featuring - Hour Eternal: Twenty Years of Emirati Abstraction; Visions of the Orient; Infinity Light by Anthony James and Boundaries by Tarek Elkassouf

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bassam Freiha Art Foundation (BFAF) is announcing the opening of four exhibitions inviting the public to explore an impressive range of artistic expressions from Emirati abstraction to Orientalist masterpieces and monumental sculptures. From 14 October 2024 to mid-February 2025, visitors can enjoy the latest exhibitions, which will be held across the Foundation's Main Gallery, Annex Gallery, and Sculpture Garden, on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.Guests are invited to attend and experience the vibrant works that reflect BFAF's mission of showcasing both local and international art while fostering a deeper understanding of the artistic and cultural landscape. The exhibitions will be accompanied by an educational programme featuring artist-led workshops, lectures, and art history talks.Exhibition Highlights:Hour Eternal: Emirati AbstractionCurated by Dr. Michaela Watrelot, this exhibition will showcase 14 pioneering Emirati artists, reflecting on the evolution of abstract art in the UAE over the last two decades. The collection highlights the interplay between time, tradition, and identity, featuring key figures such as Najat Makki, Hassan Sharif, Mohammed Kazem, and Abdul Qader Al Rais. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Culture, the exhibition is a must-visit for enthusiasts of contemporary art.Visions of the OrientA selection of works from the private collection of H.E. Bassam Freiha, founder of BFAF, will be on display in this captivating exhibition. Visitors will witness the beauty and mystique of the Middle East through the lens of 19th-century European artists, including Rudolphe Ernst, Paul Leroy, and Fabio Fabbi. This rare glimpse into the collection celebrates the historical Western fascination with the Orient, revealing stunning depictions of its landscapes and cultures.Tarek Elkassouf: Boundaries & Lines from LettersIn the Annex Gallery, Lebanese sculptor Tarek Elkassouf invites visitors to engage with societal norms and personal limitations through his 29-piece sculptural series, Boundaries. Adorned with 22k gold, these limestone sculptures explore the tension between limitation and liberation. Alongside this, Lines from Letters presents Elkassouf's concept drawings and writings, providing further insight into the artistic process.Anthony James' Monumental Infinity LightThe Sculpture Garden will feature two iconic works by globally acclaimed artist Anthony James. Known for his innovative use of mirrored icosahedrons, James' sculptures explore the intersection of science and philosophy, reflecting on infinity and the cosmos.Curator Dr. Michaela Watrelot commented: "We are thrilled to present these exhibitions to the public, bringing together such diverse and culturally significant works. The blend of local and international art on display offers a rich perspective on the intersections of time, identity, and tradition. We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy this unique artistic journey."Educational Programming:In conjunction with these exhibitions, BFAF will host an array of educational events, including workshops, art talks, and panel discussions. Led by artists and experts, these programs are designed to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds, offering deeper insights into the art on display and fostering a greater appreciation for creative expression.-ENDS-

