Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction As Congress Loses Key State: 'Haryana Results Unexpected, We Are Analysing'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued his first reaction as party loses key Haryana Assembly elections .“We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana”, Gandhi said in his post on X. In addition to this, Gandhi also issued his heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the remarkable victory of the Congress-NC alliance.
Taking to X, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of Democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice."
The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Also Read
BJP leader and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini thanked PM Narendra Modi for supporting the party.
"The credit to this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years which have benefitted poor, farmer, youth, women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM's policies and people's love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well... " he said.
