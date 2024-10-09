Pakistan Police Arrest Alleged Indian Intelligence Spy In Karachi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The in Sindh province, Pakistan, have announced the arrest of an individual accused of spying for India's intelligence agency, RAW, in the city of Karachi.

According to Sindh police, the suspect had been operating in Karachi and carrying out“sabotage attacks” under orders from the Indian intelligence service.

The Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday, October 9, that the individual was apprehended during a special police operation in the Maripur area of Karachi, where weapons and a quantity of explosives were also seized.

Sindh's special police forces further revealed that several passports and identity cards from Pakistani institutions were found in the suspect's possession.

Additionally, the police stated that the individual had been collecting information on sensitive areas in Sindh province for the Indian intelligence service and had traveled to India several times via Nepal.

The suspect, currently in police custody, is accused of espionage for India. Sindh's anti-terrorism court has granted the police two days to conduct further interrogation.

India and Pakistan have been involved in military and intelligence conflicts since their inception.

The arrest highlights the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in the realm of intelligence and covert operations, underscoring the fragile relationship between the two nations.

As espionage accusations continue to surface, the incident may further strain diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, complicating efforts to maintain regional stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram