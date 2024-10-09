Some Nbfcs Not Pursuing Strong Underwriting For High Growth: RBI Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Reserve of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said banks and NBFCs need to carefully assess their exposures in unsecured loan areas, both in terms of quality and size.

During his briefing on the decisions of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), he said: "Some NBFCs were not pursuing strong underwriting for high growth. Self-improvement by NBFCs is the desired option. These NBFCs are also being closely monitored by the RBI and we will not hesitate to take action, if necessary."

"Some NBFC companies, including MFIs (microfinance institutions) and finance companies, are trying to get higher returns on equity. However, this is not common across the sector. RBI is engaging with such companies."

"NBFCs, in particular, have reported an impressive growth over the last few years. It has resulted in more credit flow to the remote and underserved segments, bolstering financial inclusion in the country. While the overall NBFC sector remains healthy, this message is to the outliers," the RBI Governor added.

He further stated that banks and NBFCs need to give continued attention to inoperative accounts, mule accounts, the cybersecurity landscape, and other factors.

On the third and last day of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Das said that RBI MPC has decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate at the current 6.5 per cent, while retaining India's real GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for FY25.

Das estimated real GDP for Q2 FY25 at 7 per cent, Q3 at 7.4 per cent and Q4 at 7.4 per cent. Real GDP growth of Q1 of next year has been estimated at 7.3 per cent.

"The Indian rupee continues to be among the least volatile currencies," he added.