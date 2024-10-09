Iran releases “travel warning” for residents in Lebanon during persistent Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon issued a warning on Monday, urging Iranian citizens to avoid traveling to the country due to escalating military threats from the Israeli regime. Mohammad Fereydouni, a senior consul in Beirut, highlighted that Iranians should refrain from visiting Lebanon until further security updates are provided, given the current conflict in the region.



In addition to the travel warning, Fereydouni mentioned that the embassy has been assisting Iranians who wish to return home from Lebanon. He encouraged those still in the country who need to return to Iran or require consular services to either visit the Iranian embassy in Beirut or reach out to them directly for help.



This advisory comes in light of rising military tensions in the region, characterized by ongoing bombardments of southern Lebanon by Israel. The situation has prompted several countries, including Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, to caution their citizens against traveling to Lebanon, reflecting the growing concern over safety in the area.



As regional military threats continue to intensify, the Iranian Embassy remains vigilant, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. The embassy's outreach to those in Lebanon underscores its commitment to providing assistance and facilitating safe returns for Iranians during these turbulent times.

