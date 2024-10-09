Netanyahu Claims Isreal Assassinated Hezbollah Leader's Successor, Hashem Safieddine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime of Israel, has claimed that Israel has assassinated Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council and the successor to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli Prime Minister stated,“We targeted Hezbollah's capabilities and killed Nasrallah and his successor.”

Netanyahu further claimed that Israel has also assassinated two other potential candidates who could have succeeded Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Yoav Gallant, Israel's Defense Minister, referred to the uncertain fate of Hashem Safieddine, suggesting that the successor to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, might have been killed in one of Israel's airstrikes.

While the Israeli military had earlier confirmed that Hashem Safieddine was killed in the attack, Hezbollah has yet to officially confirm the death of its senior member in the heavy Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

If Hezbollah confirms the death of Hashem Safieddine, it would mark a significant blow to the organization's leadership, potentially destabilizing its command structure.

The alleged assassinations could further escalate tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, intensifying the already volatile situation in the region and possibly leading to retaliation from Hezbollah.

