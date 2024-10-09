China To Invest Over $5 Billion In The First Phase Of Afghanistan's Aynak Copper Mine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials of the de facto administration have announced that Song Wenbing, the head of the Aynak Copper Mine contractor company, has revealed plans to invest over five billion dollars in the first phase of the Aynak Copper Project.

On Tuesday, October 8th, authorities started a meeting between Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the prime minister's deputy, and Song Wenbing, the head of the Aynak Copper Mine contracting company.

The statement quoted Mr. Wenbing as saying that this project will create direct employment opportunities for three thousand Afghans and send additional personnel to China for professional training.

He emphasized that efforts to expedite the immediate start of the Aynak Copper Mine project have been accelerated, and the machinery required for the project will be imported to Afghanistan next year.

According to the head of the contracting company, the initial mining operations will begin once the road leading to the area in Logar province is constructed.

The Aynak Copper Project was inaugurated in early July this year in Logar province.

The Aynak Copper Mine contract was initially signed in 2008 by the Afghanistan Republic government with a state-owned Chinese company. However, due to security issues and the competing interests of regional countries, the project faced continuous delays, preventing the commencement of mining operations. Despite the potential of this project, the challenges posed by instability and geopolitical tensions in the region hindered its progress during that time.

As the project resurfaces under the Taliban government, the successful exploitation of the Aynak mine remains dependent on several key factors, including Afghanistan's internal security situation, regional dynamics, and broader global geopolitics.

Stability in the region and effective international cooperation will determine whether the project can fully realize its economic potential and benefit Afghanistan's development.

According to a report from Agence France-Presse, the Aynak Copper Mine contains over 11 million tons of copper.

The Aynak Copper Project signifies a critical step in Afghanistan's economic development. It provides both employment and infrastructure development, with significant foreign investment from China.

As the project progresses, its success could pave the way for further international collaborations in Afghanistan's mining sector, potentially boosting the country's financial stability and regional importance.

