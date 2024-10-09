Iran's commodity shipments surge 6.2 percent in Q2

(MENAFN) Iran's non-oil exports for the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22-September 22) reached USD12.3 billion, marking a 6.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade. The total non-oil trade for Q2 stood at USD30.6 billion, reflecting a 9.2 percent rise over the previous year’s figures.



During this period, Iran also imported USD18.3 billion worth of non-oil goods, an 11.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Despite the positive growth in both exports and imports, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD6 billion in the second quarter, Latifi reported.



In the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 21), Iran had exported USD13.5 billion in non-oil goods, reflecting a 7.6 percent increase from the corresponding period last year, according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The country’s imports during the first quarter totaled USD14.3 billion, with a modest 1.3 percent increase year-over-year.



For the entire previous Iranian calendar year, the total value of Iran’s foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.18 billion. Rezvanifar noted a 2.6 percent growth in trade with Iran's partners compared to the prior year. Non-oil exports, excluding electricity, crude oil, and technical services, amounted to 136.4 million tons valued at USD49.33 billion, representing a 9.82 percent rise in volume but an 8.87 percent drop in value.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108760965